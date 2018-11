A young Fulton man is behind bars after a car chase that topped 100 – miles an hour Friday (am). Deputies spotted 21 – year old Wendell Steward Jr driving down Business 54 in Fulton. He took off hitting speeds of 115. He finally jumped out of his car on Meadowlark Lane. He was caught after running into the woods. Steward faces charges of delivery of drugs, resisting arrest, careless and imprudent driving and speeding.