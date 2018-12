The bridge from the State Capitol to Adrians Island is well on the way to reality. The Jefferson City Council okayed a plan last night to accept a $3 – million private donation to help build the walkway. The B-J DeLong family made the donation to the city. The bridge would link the sandbar with the Capitol and become Jefferson City’s newest park. The ‘Bicentennial bridge’ would need to be complete by the fall of 20-20.