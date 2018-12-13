BREAKING NEWS *** Another deadly night in Jefferson City

12-13-2018

Jefferson City Police are investigating a shooting that led to a murder on the south-side. At about 11pm last night 911 calls of shots fired came from around Broadway and W Ashley. Officers quickly found 2 men shot in the 800 block of Broadway. Their names haven’t been released so relatives can be notified.

One victim died.

Detectives are working the case and JCPD may release more information today.

Last night’s shooting is not connected to the shooting Tuesday night at Dawson

and EAST Capitol in which D’Angelo-Bratton Bland was murdered.