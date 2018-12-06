Bush 41 to be laid to rest in Texas

(Fox News) — Former President George H.W. Bush will be laid to rest Thursday after a funeral at his family’s favorite church in Houston.

Well-wishers lined up overnight to pay final respects at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, where Bush lay in repose until his funeral there Thursday morning. It was a moving state funeral at the Washington National Cathedral. President Trump and all living former presidents, as well as world leaders and other distinguished guests. Former President George W. Bush called him a “great and noble man” and “the best father a son or daughter could have.”