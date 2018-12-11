Capital City High School announces first varsity football coach

12-11-2018

Veteran Coach Jolly to take the reigns of the Cavaliers

Here’s the statement from the JC Schools Athletic Department

JEFFERSON CITY – Jefferson City Public Schools today announced the first of many new head coaching hires to come. Shannon Jolley has been hired as the head football coach for Capital City High School, which will be opening in the fall of 2019. Shannon is currently the assistant football coach at Jefferson City High School where he also teaches physical education. Shannon came to JCHS from Eldon High School, where he previously worked as the Strength & Conditioning Coordinator, Athletic Director, Physical Education Department Chair, Head Boys Track & Field Coach, and Head Football Coach, winning the District 3 state football championship in 2012, 2013 and 2017.

“Jefferson City is a community rich in football tradition & history,” Jefferson City Public Schools Athletic Director Ehren Earleywine said. “The opening of a second high school is a great opportunity to grow new traditions for our students both on and off the field. Shannon Jolley has a proven track record as a coach, having resurrected other programs from the ground up and turned them into state contenders. His competitiveness, work ethic and leadership style will create an environment that our community will be proud to embrace.”

“We are incredibly excited to have Coach Jolley joining our team at Capital City High School,” said Ben Meldrum, Capital City High School principal. “He is a high energy coach who takes a positive approach to building a sense of community between a football program and school. We have full confidence that Coach Jolley has what it takes to build a championship football program at CCHS.”

“My family and I are honored to be a part of the new Capital City High School,” Shannon Jolley said. “I am looking forward to assembling a new staff and building the foundation for the first ever Capital City Cavalier football program. I appreciate the opportunity the administration and board of education have provided me – we will build a program that the Jefferson City community will be proud of.”

Capital City High School will open in the fall of 2019 with freshmen and sophomore students only. For the first year, the football team will compete at the junior varsity level only before growing to a 9-12 building over the next two years. JCPS & CCHS administrators are in the process of hiring a full slate of head coaches, with more announcements to come in the coming months.

