Civil suit settled in DeBrodie case

A federal judge yesterday (wed) officially signed a settlement to a civil suit filed by the mother of Carl DeBrodie. DeBrodie is the Fulton man with special needs found encased in concrete in a storage unit last year. He’d been dead for months, even though several people said they had been giving him face-to-face care. The attorney of DeBrodie’s mother said in October there’s enough money in the settlement to care for DeBrodie’s mom and more. Second Chance group home and Sherry Paulo and Anthony Flores are among those named in the suit. Paulo and Flores are also facing criminal charges.