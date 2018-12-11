Listen to KWOS Live
Breaking News
Pixabay

Columbia woman recovering after wild car chase

12-11-2018


Boone County authorities have confirmed a suspect in an east Columbia police chase is also a suspect in a Centralia burglary. A deputy yesterday (mon) afternoon spotted an SUV matching the description from a burglary at a Centralia business on Saturday. The woman driving was allegedly pushed out of the SUV on I-70 Drive Southeast by Joshua Skouby. Investigators say Skouby got behind the wheel and took off, eventually crashing near the interstate and Route Z. He was arrested after a chase. The female driver has minor injuries, and is not facing criminal charges.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer