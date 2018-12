12-31-2018

KMIZ — The woman accused of killing four-year-old Darnell Gray wants a change of venue. Quatavia Givens’ public defender requested a change of venue last week.

The little boy was first reported missing in late October in Jefferson City. His body was found less than a week. Givens is facing charges of first-degree child abuse leading to death.

Givens later admitted she knew where Darnell’s body was. Givens is set for arraignment on January 9.