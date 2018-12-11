Everyone okay after Blair Oaks bus accident

12-11-2018

KMIZ — No students were hurt when a Blair Oaks school bus was hit by an SUV on a residential street in Taos.

Our news partner ABC-17 says the crash happened at about 7:27 a.m. Tuesday while 38 students were on board, Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Scott White said. An SUV hit the front of the school bus on Dove Lake Road, a 20 mph speed zone, he said.

Blair Oaks Superintendent Jim Jones said the bus was stopped when the crash happened and was driven from the scene to the school’s garage. The bus was then sent to the bus company’s garage to repair a bumper, he said. The bus carried Blair Oaks and St. Francis Xavier students from all grade levels, he said. A monitor was also on the bus.

The SUV driver had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, White said.