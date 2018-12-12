Listen to KWOS Live
Felon caught with guns and drugs

12-12-2018


KMIZ – A mid-Missouri man faces drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop ended in his arrest.

Markus Davis, 26, of Jefferson City was taken into custody after he was stopped by Callaway County deputies on Highway 54 near State Road F. According to the sheriff’s office, Davis was wanted for felony charges in Cooper County.

Deputies also said Davis had drugs and a gun inside the vehicle. Davis, who’s a convicted felon, cannot own or have guns under state and federal law. Prosecutors have charged Davis with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana.

Davis is held in the Callaway County Jail.

