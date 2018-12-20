Givens faces arraignment in death of missing child

12-20-2018

The caregiver who reported a 4 – year old Jefferson City boy missing could now stand trial in his death. A Cole County Grand Jury indicted Quatavia Givens with child abuse resulting in death in the case of Darnell Gray. She reported the little boy missing Ocotber 25th .. his body was found five days later. An autopsy shows the boy died from what was termed ‘blunt and sharp force trauma.’ Givens will be arraigned next month. A conviction could carry a life sentence.