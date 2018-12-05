Here’s a way to get a ‘jump start’ on donating to the KWOS Commerce Bank One for One Holiday Food Drive!

The 104-5 KWOS Commerce Bank <https://www.commercebank.com/> One-For-One Holiday Food Drive to benefit The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri is coming up on December 12th!

You can get a jump on the giving by dropping off your donations at Boone Medical Groups in Columbia, Ashland and other locations.

From 6a-6p we’ll be in the Lucky’s Market parking lot in Columbia off Providence, and in Jefferson City on both sides of Missouri BLVD in front on Westlake Ace Hardware and Orscheln Farm and Home.

Donate online right now by clicking the link below and The Crossing Church <https://www.thecrossingchurch.com/> will MATCH your donation!

List of Boone Medical Group drop off locations:

Boone Medical Group – Ashland 605C Douglas Drive, Ashland, MO 65010

Boone Medical Group – Boonville 606 E Spring Street, Boonville, MO 65233

Boone Medical Group – Centralia 1021 E Highway 22, Centralia, MO 65240

Boone Medical Group – Glasgow 108 Market St, Glasgow, MO 65254

Boone Medical Group – Hallsville 501 N Route B, Hallsville, MO 65255

Boone Medical Group – Mexico 1051 Old Farm Rd E, Mexico, MO 65265

Boone Medical Group – Osage Beach 931 Highway D, Osage Beach, MO 65065

Boone Medical Group – South 900 W Nifong, Suite 101, Columbia, MO 65203

Boone Medical Group – Convenient Care at Business Loop 601 Business Loop

70W, Columbia, MO 65203

The Food Bank has the ability to turn your $1 donation into $21 worth of groceries for local families in need so your monetary donations really do go a long way this holiday season.

BIG THANKS to Commerce Bank, <https://www.commercebank.com/> the Columbia

Professional Firefighters, <http://www.iafflocal1055.org/> Inside Columbia

Magazine, <https://insidecolumbia.net/> Boone Medical Group

<https://www.boone.org/medicalgroup> and The Crossing

<https://www.thecrossingchurch.com/> for helping out this year!

Also, THANKS to A-1 Containers,

<http://www.a1-containers.net/restroom-trailers.html> Advanced

Orthodontics, <https://advanceortho.com/> Aurora Organic Diary,

<https://www.auroraorganic.com/> Coil Construction,

<http://coilconstruction.com/> Equipment Share

<https://www.equipmentshare.com/> , Tiger Express Car Wash

<https://tigerexpresswash.com/> , Denise Payne Real Estate Team

<http://www.denisepayne.com/> , ATR Towing

<http://www.atrtowingandrecovery.com/> and White Knight Limousine

<http://www.gowhiteknight.com/>