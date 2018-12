12-11-2018

Jefferson City Police say a shooting death last month was part of a drug deal gone wrong. Prosecutors charged Semaj Harris of Jefferson City yesterday (Monday) with second-degree murder and first-degree burglary. They say Harris was involved in a drug deal that led to the shooting death of Nilez Nichols last month on Stadium Boulevard at the capital. Witnesses saw three men run from the shooting. Investigators say to expect more people to be charged in the case.