12-11-2018

It’s that best of all the Jefferson City holiday traditions! 104-5 News Radio KWOS and our live broadcast tonight at 7pm of Capitol Caroling. Brought to you by your friends at Mid America Bank. The sounds of the season will ring through the State Capitol as students from Jefferson City High School’s Fine Arts Department present Capitol Caroling 2018. KWOS will also air encore presentations on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.