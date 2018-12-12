UPDATE *** Lincoln SGA President identified as victim in JCMO shooting

12-12-2018

The Lincoln University student government president died late Tuesday night after a shooting in Jefferson City, according to police. D’Angelo Bratton-Bland, 23, of Jefferson City, died from a gunshot wound, the Jefferson City Police Department said in a press release JCPD said it is investigating the weapons offense that occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Dawson Street. As officers responded to the scene, they saw a gray Cadillac traveling at a high speed on E. McCarty Street, JCPD said in a press release. Officers conducted a traffic stop of the car on Highway 50 and Monroe Street and found four men in the car. One of them was Bratton-Bland, who had a gunshot wound. Bratton-Bland was taken to Capital Region Medical Center, then to University Hospital of Columbia, where he died. The other three occupants of the vehicle were questioned and are cooperating with authorities, the release said. The investigation is ongoing.