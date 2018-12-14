More schools .. more threats

12-14-2018

Cities and schools all over the country are dealing with bomb threats sent by email. Police say that includes several received in the Columbia area. They request a specific amount of money be sent to a Bitcoin account, or an explosive will go off. Investigators have not found anything yet that makes them think the threat is serious.

Another threat made at a local school. Callaway County authorities say a juvenile threatened violence yesterday (thur) afternoon at New Bloomfield High School. That student was taken into custody on felony terrorist threat charges. Authorities this week arrested a parent at Mexico Middle School, and a student at Boonville’s L-S-E middle school, for allegedly making threats.