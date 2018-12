12-19-2018

You’ll see some new state of the art ambulances on the roads in Cole County next year. Commissioners approved the purchase of two new ambulances for Cole County EMS. Several of the county’s older ambulances have high miles on them. EMS Chief Matt Lindewirth admits the units from both bidders were very similar …

The new ambulances come from the Demers, a Canadian firm. They beat the bid offered by Osage Industries of Linn.