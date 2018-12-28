Listen to KWOS Live
NTSB says pilot impairment caused fatal crash

12-28-2018


Turns out the pilot in a fatal plane crash last year should not have been at the controls. The National Transportation Safety Board says that pilot impairment caused the crash near the Boonville Airport in April 2017. An NTSB report says 67-year-old pilot Charles McCutcheon had a variety of drugs in his system including meth and cocaine. It also found that McCutcheon had brain damaged that made him nearly blind in his left eye.

 

McCutcheon’s plane crashed into high tension power lines as he was preparing to land. The crash killed McCutcheon and his passenger, 49-year-old Brian Roth.

