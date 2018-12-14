Police continue to search for JCMO killers

12-14-2018

No suspects are in custody yet in connection with two unrelated killings and the wounding of a third victim in Jefferson City. Two men were shot Wednesday night. One died .. the other has gunshot wounds. Earlier in the week, 23 – year old Lincoln – U student D’Angelo Bratton – Bland died after being shot in a separate incident.

Prosecutors yesterday charged a 15 – year old in connection with a November killing in the city. Bruce Thomas is charged as an accessory to murder in the shooting death of 19 – year old Nilez Nichols.

Jefferson City has seen 7 – murders this year.