12-26-2018

A passenger in a car that collided with a deer Tuesday night sustained serious injuries. Alyssa Hency was airlifted from the scene of the wreck on Highway 50 near the Capital Mall. She was taken to University Hospital. Jefferson City police say the wreck occurred about 5 p.m. The driver of the car was not seriously injured. Highway 50 West was closed for about 2-hours following the wreck.