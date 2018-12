A man who ran from Jefferson City police and sped into Osage County at speeds topping 100 – miles an hour is behind bars. 21 – year old Trevon Jackson took off when police tried to pull him over on West Dunklin over the weekend. He was finally stopped on Highway – 50 in Osage County. Officers found marijuana and a stolen gun in his car. He was wanted in connection with a robbery in the Kansas City area.