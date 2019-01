01-07-2019

You Missouri state government workers will see a little more on your paycheck in a couple of weeks. Senator – Elect Mike Bernskoetter admits the $700 boost isn’t a lot, but says it’s a start. He adds Mid-Missouri lawmakers will go to bat again this session … but they’ll a new man running the budget.

Representative Scott Fitzpatrick leaves the House to move into the Treasurer’s office after the Governor appointed Eric Schmitt to be the new Attorney General.