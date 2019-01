01-03-2019

This is officially Columbia Police Chief Ken Burton’s final day on the job. His resignation takes effect at 5 p.m. No reason given for why he decided to step down. Burton had been Columbia’s police chief since 2009. He went on paid administrative leave a couple weeks ago. The interim city manager will name an interim police chief soon. The person who permanently replaces Mike Matthes as city manager will hire the next permanent police chief. Matthes resigned in November.