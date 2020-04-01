A man and woman from Eldon are now charged in the death of their 2 – year old daughter. Mark and Jamie Mitchell face charges of child endangerment involving a death. The little girl’s body was found in the crawl space beneath the home on December 20th after the parents reported her missing. She had apparently fallen through a hole in the floor. The father discovered the girl’s body. The couple admits they’d been drinking and smoking pot the night the girl vanished.
Eldon couple charged in child death
01-04-2019