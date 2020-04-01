Eldon couple charged in child death

01-04-2019

A man and woman from Eldon are now charged in the death of their 2 – year old daughter. Mark and Jamie Mitchell face charges of child endangerment involving a death. The little girl’s body was found in the crawl space beneath the home on December 20th after the parents reported her missing. She had apparently fallen through a hole in the floor. The father discovered the girl’s body. The couple admits they’d been drinking and smoking pot the night the girl vanished.