01-02-2019

Four men have been arrested in connection with Saturday’s double homicide in Moberly. Police said yesterday (tue) Christopher Esry is accused of first degree murder and robbery. Aaron Bloss and Travis Koenig (KAY-nig?) are charged with second degree murder. Steven Bell is accused of felony tampering with evidence. 51-year-old Darren Tharp and 24-year-old Shane Hare were found shot to death in a car on Concannon Street late Saturday morning.