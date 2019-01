01-15-2019

A not guilty plea is entered for the woman accused of killing a 4 Jefferson City child. 26 year old Quatavia Givens entered the plea Tuesday in a Cole County Courtroom. She faces a charge of felony abuse or neglect of a child after telling investigators 4 year old Darnell Gray was either abducted or ran away last October. He was later found dead in the Louis Circle neighborhood. Givens attorney has also requested a change of venue in the case.