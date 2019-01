Governor Parson will issue State of the State address here on 104-5 KWOS

01-16-2019

Mike Parson delivers his first State of the State address this afternoon.

Parson took over as governor last June.

Parson will outline his goals and priorities in Missouri during the speech at the Capitol in Jefferson City. You can hear it starting at 3:00 p.m. Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth will anchor our coverage on 104-5 News Radio — KWOS