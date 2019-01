01-10-2019

Do you think there should be some ‘wiggle room’ built into term limits? Jefferson City councilmen want to know if you’d approve allowing council members to run for a fifth two – year term or letting mayors serve more than two four – year terms…

Councilman Rick Mihalevitch says they’ll hold a January 14th public hearing on the potential change. The measure could end up on the April Jefferson City ballot.