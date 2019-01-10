JCMO shooting suspect will face adult murder charges

01-10-2019

A 16 –year old will be tried as an adult for a fatal Jefferson City shooting. Jahuan Whirley is charged with 2nd degree murder, assault, robbery and weapons charges in the death of 33 – year old Justin Kammerich. Kammerich, a state corrections officer, was gunned down last month outside an apartment on West Atchison. A 20 – year old was also shot but survived. Investigators say the shootings stemmed from an armed robbery. Police found the weapon used at Whirley’s home.