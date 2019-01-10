A 16 –year old will be tried as an adult for a fatal Jefferson City shooting. Jahuan Whirley is charged with 2nd degree murder, assault, robbery and weapons charges in the death of 33 – year old Justin Kammerich. Kammerich, a state corrections officer, was gunned down last month outside an apartment on West Atchison. A 20 – year old was also shot but survived. Investigators say the shootings stemmed from an armed robbery. Police found the weapon used at Whirley’s home.
JCMO shooting suspect will face adult murder charges
01-10-2019