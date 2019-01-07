Jim Bo takes time to talk to John and Dick

01-07-2019

That’s right, Radio Hall of Famer Jim Bohannon is bringing his award winning talk shows to KWOS. You’ll be able to hear him Monday through Friday from 10 p.m. to Midnight and on Sundays from 3 to 6 p.m. Jim Bo has spent more than 50 years in radio, starting just down the road in Lebanon, and earlier this week he did some reminiscing on Open Air with John Marsh and Dick Aldrich. He also had some interesting things to say about the current stae of radio and what’s to come. Listen to the podcast posted below.