Junkyard fire burns for hours and smokes out I-70 drivers

01-09-2019

An auto salvage lot fire tied up firefighters for hours near Millersburg yesterday. Crews were called to Carroll Enterprises and spent several hours getting the fire put out. It started in the main building on the complex. That building along with some cars and a mobile home all burned. Firefighters had problems getting to the fire because of all the cars and other salvage at the scene. They’re now looking into the cause. The building is just east of the Boone County line. Smoke drifted across I-70 causing some visibility issues.