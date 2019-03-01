Listen to KWOS Live
More details in Moberly double killing

01-03-2019


Investigators say they believe the double murder in Moberly over the weekend was connected to drugs. Court documents claim Christopher Esry stole meth from Darren Tharp and Shane Hare at gunpoint in a car outside Bud’s Place on Concannon Street early Saturday. The 51-year-old Tharp and 24-year-old Hare were found dead with gunshot wounds to the head soon after that. Esry is now in jail on a first degree murder charge. Aaron Bloss and Travis Koenig were allegedly with Esry when the shooting happened. They’re charged with second degree murder. Steven Bell is accused of felony tampering with evidence in the case.

 

