Murder investigations underway in both Boone and Callaway Counties

01-14-2019

Boone County authorities are investigating a homicide. A man was found dead yesterday (sun) morning on Sarazen Drive in northeast Columbia near St. Charles Road and Demaret Drive. No info has been released yet on how the victim died. No details on suspects yet either.

Besides dealing with the snow, Callaway County authorities spent the weekend searching for two suspects in a recent homicide. Ruben Corales Cabrera and Emily Ricketts are considered armed and dangerous. Investigators say they are from Indianapolis, but have ties to the Columbia area. 34-year-old Lauro Garza-Perez was found murdered in the parking lot of a business along Old Highway 40 in the Millersburg area on January 6th.