One major winter storm is on the way to Mid-Missouri

01-11-2019

KMIZ – The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for Friday morning through Saturday as a potential winter storm could bring significant impacts to Mid-Missouri. With growing confidence of a significant winter storm and measurable snowfall likely exceeding five inches, a winter storm warning was issued Thursday afternoon most counties.

A WINTER STORM WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR ALL COUNTIES IN MID-MISSOURI. THE WARNING GOES IN EFFECT AS EARLY AS TODAY AT 6 AM UNTIL 6 AM SUNDAY MORNING.

SYNOPSIS:

A surface low-pressure system that has developed to the southwest of the area near Oklahoma and Texas will move east through the day today and tonight, setting the stage for significant snow to fall across parts of the Midwest. Initially, temperatures will likely be warm enough to allow for a rain/snow mix to fall across Mid-Missouri beginning this morning and into the afternoon hours, with a gradual transition into snow through Friday evening hours with snow continuing overnight and into Saturday.

TIMING:

It will be dry early morning Friday, with cloudy skies and temperatures holding steady near 30 degrees. However, you’ll want to make sure you stay aware through the day, as conditions are set to deteriorate through the day. This morning, rain and a wintry mix will increase in our southwestern counties first, before changing over to all snow as moisture spreads east into the afternoon hours. As temperatures hover near freezing, it’s possible we could see some spotty ice on roads from 8-10 AM before we warm above freezing. Use caution in the morning if you see any moisture falling. Remember that bridges and overpasses cool more due to air flow underneath.

The heaviest bands of snow will pick up overnight. The intensity of snow rates will decrease into Saturday morning, but ongoing light snow is still likely through Saturday afternoon as the low pulls east. While the bulk of the activity will have tracked out of Mid-Missouri by the late afternoon hours, isolated snow showers and possible flurries will stick around into Sunday morning.

THREATS:

As with any snowstorm that impacts Mid-Missouri, the greatest threats will be slick roads, reduced visibility, travel impacts, and snow accumulations that could lead to some impacts. Thankfully, the greatest threats will occur into the overnight hours Friday.