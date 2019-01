01-14-2019

The manliest event of the year is back!

The 2019 Man Show is gearing up to be bigger and better than ever before!

Mark your calendars for:

Saturday, March 16th from 10a-3p.

Parkade Plaza in Columbia.

This is the event dedicated to everything that is MAN!

Food, beer, cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, guns, hunting, fishing, and so much more!

Click here for more information!