01-08-2019

We know the name now of the man found dead at a business in the Millersburg area. Lauro Garza-Perez was a 34-year-old from Columbia. Callaway County authorities found him dead in a business parking lot off Old Highway 40 while investigating a call about shots fired near the Boone County line Sunday night. An autopsy yesterday (mon) confirmed Garza-Perez was murdered.