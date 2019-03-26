Another Mid-Mo road is under water

03-26-2019

The latest flood warning extends into Saturday for folks along the Missouri River.

MoDot on Tuesday morning announced Highway 87 is closed north of Boonville and south of New Franklin because of flooding. Smith Hatchery Road south of Columbia closed near the river at Dothage Rd. on Monday.

Some portions of the Katy Trail are under water near Jefferson City. The river is now forecast to crest at the capital on Wednesday morning above 26 feet, which is moderate flood stage.

The Missouri River at Glasgow was set to crest Tuesday just below the major flood stage of 32 feet.