Branson Duck Boats Closed For The Year

03-21-2019

The company that owns a duck boat that sank on a Missouri lake last summer, killing 17 people, won’t operate their vessels at all this year. The announcement comes today as the investigation is still ongoing. Instead, they say they will open a replacement attraction in Branson, featuring laser tag and other attractions. That attraction is expected to be open for Memorial Day weekend. The company, Ripley Entertainment, still faces several lawsuits alleging that it launched the boats carelessly despite warning of severe weather.