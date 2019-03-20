Details Emerge Regarding Maries County Fire

03-20-2019

A Maries County mother faces charges surrounding the death of her 14-year-old, disabled daughter. Tracy Ellis has been booked into the Maries County Jail after her daughter died in a fire at their St. James home on Sunday. Reports claim the girl was locked onto her bed with a wooden gate that was only accessible from the outside of the bed. Ellis had caged her daughter into the bed while she left for work that morning. She faces charges of endangering the welfare of a child and murder.