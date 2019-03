03-22-2019

Do you have to pay more to the Tax Man this year? Or maybe that refund you planned on isn’t there? As KWOS News told you, Missouri Revenue Director Joel Walters has resigned after being slammed by lawmakers over his handling of income tax changes. Jefferson City Rep. Rudy Veit says now it’s time to get a handle on what monies the state actually has …

Veit says he’s heard from plenty of Mid-Missouri taxpayers who aren’t happy with their unexpected tax bills.