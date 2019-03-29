JCMO river should stay below the levee top

03-29-2019

We got nearly an inch of rain yesterday, and more is on the way today and tomorrow. That’s a problem for folks who have been dealing with flooding along the Missouri River. Forecasters now expect the river to stay at the moderate flood stage in spots like Jefferson City and Glasgow until at least the middle of next week. Highway 87 between Boonville and New Franklin, and Highway 179 just west of Boone County at Sandy Hook, are among the roads closed because of flooding. The river is at about 26 – feet here in Jefferson City.