JCMO Woman accused in boy’s death has bond set in her case

03-21-2019

A Jefferson City woman charged in connection with the death of a 4 – year old in her care can bond out of jail. 26 – year old Quantavia Givens sees Judge Jon Beetem set a $100,000 cash – only bond for her release. She’s charged with felony child abuse leading to the October death of Darnell Gray. An autopsy showed Gray had been beaten. His body was found days after Givens reported him missing. There’s no word on whether she’ll be able to raise the bond. Givens is due back in court in May.