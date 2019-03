03-26-2019

The latest flood warning extends into Saturday for folks along the Missouri River. Smith Hatchery Road south of Columbia closed near the river due to flooding yesterday (mon). Some portions of the Katy Trail are under water near Jefferson City. The river is now forecast to crest at the capital tomorrow (wed) morning above 26 feet, which is moderate flood stage. The Missouri River at Glasgow is cresting today (tue) just below the major flood stage of 32 feet.