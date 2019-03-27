Listen to KWOS Live
Missouri River hasn’t topped the levee — yet

03-27-2019


Forecasters have stretched out the flood warning until Monday now in mid-Missouri. The water keeps rising on the Missouri River, now expected to crest tomorrow (thur) in Jefferson City at the moderate flood stage of 26-and-a-half feet. The river crested overnight in Glasgow, barely below the major flood stage of 32 feet. The Missouri River hit a record level when it crested in the town of Waverly northwest of Marshall yesterday (tue) morning, even beating the historic 1993 flood levels.

