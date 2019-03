03-18-2019

Tequila made his clothes fall off and then caused him to start street fights. A Columbia man is arrested early Sunday morning when he tried to start fights in downtown Columbia. Police received calls at around 2 a.m. of a naked man trying to fight people at the intersection of North 8th and East Broadway. Alexander Wells was detained, clothed, and taken to the Boone County Jail on a $1,000 bond.