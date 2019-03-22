New Charges Filed For Planned Parenthood Fire

03-22-2019

A Missouri Man accused of trying to burn down Columbia’s Planned Parenthood faces new charges. Wesley Kaster was charged with maliciously damaging a building owned by an organization that receives federal financial assistance back on March 4th. He not faces a charge of using explosive material to maliciously damage federal property and malicious use of explosive materials. The clinic was empty when the man allegedly broke in on February 10th, throwing a “Molotov cocktail-type device” inside.