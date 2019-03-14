Senator’s aide arrested after JCMO bar fight

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A top aide to a Missouri state senator was arrested after a loaded gun fell to the floor during a fight at a Jefferson City bar, according to Cole County authorities.

Jared Brown, of Malden, was booked into jail after police were called to the Spectator’s Bar and Grill early last Thursday. Brown, who is chief of staff for Republican Sen. Justin Brown, had not been officially charged as of Wednesday. The two are not related.

A police report said a 9mm pistol loaded with five rounds fell to the floor. It was recovered by another bar patron and Jared Brown, 45, was arrested, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported .

The senator in a statement said his aide is on a leave of absence.

“I’m focused on representing the folks that I was sent here to represent,” Justin Brown said. “Jared is taking a leave of absence and getting the help he needs.”

Hours earlier, two state House members were involved in an incident at another Jefferson City bar that left one of them with a black eye. The incidents occurred after a House committee heard debate on legislation that would allow concealed weapons in public places that currently ban guns.