03-25-2019

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s office are looking into the cause of a Jefferson City fire. Crews were called to Scuba Adventure on Jefferson around 7-am (mon). Assistant Fire Chief Tim Grace says the building was badly damaged … Smoke was coming through the roof when firefighters found fire in the basement.

Grace says there were apartments upstairs from the business but they weren’t rented out. He says the owner is out of the country.