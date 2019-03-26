Want a Career in Radio? Here’s Your Chance!

03-26-2019

Now’s your chance to start your career in radio!

We’re looking for local individuals in Jefferson City who have a desire to help make great radio and are available to work nights, weekends, and holidays. No experience is necessary. You just need to be willing to learn and be coached.

This is a paid part-time position where you would work between 15-20 hours each week.

Imagine, YOU, being on the radio. That’s what this part time position could lead to.

To apply e-mail us your resume to RadioJobs@ZRGmail.com.