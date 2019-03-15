Water is rising on the Missouri River

03-15-2019

Welcome to spring. Flood warnings are up for the Missouri River at Jefferson City, Boonville, Hermann and other towns. Recent heavy rains and melting snow up north are causing the river to rise here in Mid-Missouri. The river at Jefferson City stands at 22.6 feet (Fri) .. flood stage is 23 feet but the North Jefferson City levee holds back about 30 – feet of water. Rising waters could threaten the Katy Trail. A Tuesday crest around 26 feet is now predicted.